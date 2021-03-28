MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MV Oil Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MVO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

