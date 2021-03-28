MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MVPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78. MVP has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

