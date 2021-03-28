NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Sebastian Evans bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,020.00 ($37,157.14). Also, insider Warwick Evans bought 443,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$452,546.46 ($323,247.47). Insiders purchased a total of 613,998 shares of company stock valued at $592,509 in the last quarter.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

