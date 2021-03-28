Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,988 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $150.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

