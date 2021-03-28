National HealthCare Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

