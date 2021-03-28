Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $9.15 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 million, a PE ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 2.21.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

