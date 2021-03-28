Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Commerzbank raised Nemetschek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NEMTF opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.03. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $73.27.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

