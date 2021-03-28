Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,553 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

FCEL stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

