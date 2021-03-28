Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 292 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Five Below by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $199.96 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

