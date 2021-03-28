Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 770 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19,250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,268,000 after acquiring an additional 131,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 581,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101,557 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

