Neo Ivy Capital Management Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.