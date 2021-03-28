Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $82,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Cerner by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $58.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

