Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,639 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.99 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

