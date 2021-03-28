Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $120,000 Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

