Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,494,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

