New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Major Shareholder Sells $169,648.68 in Stock

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 34,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $169,648.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Realty Advisors Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 22,791 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $131,276.16.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $336,500.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $288,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 150,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $924,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 37,113 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $173,317.71.

On Friday, March 5th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $62,600.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Realty Advisors Inc sold 11,126 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $64,642.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Realty Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $125,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GBR opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.