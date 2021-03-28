New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

EDU opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 143,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,268,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.