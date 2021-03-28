News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in News were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in News by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in News by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.68. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

