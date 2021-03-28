NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 1,877 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFYEF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NFI Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

