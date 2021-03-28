NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EGOV has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NIC by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGOV stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. NIC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

