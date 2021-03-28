Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Nicox stock remained flat at $$5.27 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.88. Nicox has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA, an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion.

