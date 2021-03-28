NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NIOBF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 224,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,161. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

