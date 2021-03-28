Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.0 days.

Shares of NPPRF stock remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

