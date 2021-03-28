Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,889.15 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,172.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

