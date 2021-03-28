Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,951,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.97% of The Macerich worth $31,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.32.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.18 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

