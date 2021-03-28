Northern Trust Corp Has $31.81 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $31,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $47.73 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

