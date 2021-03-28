Northern Trust Corp Has $32.41 Million Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $32,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 96.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,313,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

PLXS opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,824. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

