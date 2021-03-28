Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,543 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $31,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 105.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.