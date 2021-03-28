Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,146 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Alteryx worth $32,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alteryx by 29,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,402,000 after buying an additional 294,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 252,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -304.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 15,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 579 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $66,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $14,544,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.