NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6417 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWHUF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

