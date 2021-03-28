NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of NorthWestern worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $313.45 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

