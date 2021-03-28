NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.63

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $14.04. NOV shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 5,369,753 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Get NOV alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.