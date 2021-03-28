Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director Sells $2,282,200.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total value of $2,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVAX opened at $182.12 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200-day moving average of $145.79.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.