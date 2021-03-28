NPCoin (NPC) Hits One Day Volume of $62.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $284,796.32 and $62.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

