Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

