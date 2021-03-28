NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $75.00 at Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

