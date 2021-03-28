Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 589,610 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $172,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after purchasing an additional 481,547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after purchasing an additional 456,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,502 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,816. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.