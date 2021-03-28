Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.27% of Alliant Energy worth $163,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.97 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

