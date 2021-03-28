Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $158,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 198.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDOC opened at $176.89 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.65.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

