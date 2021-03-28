Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,287 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $145,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,413.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,189.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $757.18 and a 12 month high of $1,424.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,357.92.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

