Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 249,698 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Etsy worth $141,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $165,625,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $202.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

