Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 79.7% in March

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the February 28th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JRS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 55,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,235. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

