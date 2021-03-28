NXT Energy Solutions (SFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

NXT Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. The company has a market cap of C$32.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

