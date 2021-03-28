Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Reaches $9.21 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $554,599.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00057607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00219642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.00872696 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00051684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00079531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028580 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

