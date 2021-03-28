OKCash Trading 1.2% Higher This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $19,549.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,019.46 or 1.00091246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00087739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001452 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,046,321 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.