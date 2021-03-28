Olin (NYSE:OLN) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NYSE:OLN opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Olin by 27.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 71.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 403.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

