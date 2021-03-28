Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) rose 6.4% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada now has a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00. Olin traded as high as $39.94 and last traded at $38.63. Approximately 17,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,529,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

