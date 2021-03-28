Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of OLN opened at $38.82 on Friday. Olin has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Olin by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

