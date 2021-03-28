Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 331,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,935,319 shares.The stock last traded at $75.20 and had previously closed at $76.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.