One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.83.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 160.54 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

